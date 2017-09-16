2016(16) Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC

car description

Finished in Santorini black metallic with full Ebony Oxford perforated leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 22” 5 split spoke alloy wheels Sliding panoramic glass roof Privacy glass Detachable tow bar Dark Atlas front and rear aprons Grand black veneer finisher STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity USB connectivity Front and rear parking assistance Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Heated front screen DAB radio Heated seats Terrain response 2 Heated rear seats Illuminated door entry guards Adaptive air suspension Auto boot lid Electric adjustable seats Cruise control Electric folding exterior mirrors This stunning Dynamic Sport is offered in exceptional condition throughout and has covered 2900 miles by its 1 private owner. The car comes complete with the reassurance of Land Rovers manufacturers unlimited mileage warranty until March 2019.