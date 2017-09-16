£69,995 69995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Santorini black metallic with full Ebony Oxford perforated leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 22” 5 split spoke alloy wheels Sliding panoramic glass roof Privacy glass Detachable tow bar Dark Atlas front and rear aprons Grand black veneer finisher STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity USB connectivity Front and rear parking assistance Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Heated front screen DAB radio Heated seats Terrain response 2 Heated rear seats Illuminated door entry guards Adaptive air suspension Auto boot lid Electric adjustable seats Cruise control Electric folding exterior mirrors This stunning Dynamic Sport is offered in exceptional condition throughout and has covered 2900 miles by its 1 private owner. The car comes complete with the reassurance of Land Rovers manufacturers unlimited mileage warranty until March 2019.
2016 16 land-rover range-rover sport sdv6 hse dynamic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav tow-bar warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...