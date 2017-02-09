2016(65) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 SVR Auto

£94,995 94995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Estoril Blue metallic, full Ebony Oxford perforated leather interior with Cirrus contrast piping. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Meridian signature reference 1700w sound system Panoramic sunroof 22” 10 split spoke alloy wheels Soft close doors Homelink Carbon Fibre interior trim Auto dimming exterior mirrors Digital TV Adaptive headlights Privacy glass STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE SVR 20” Blue Brembo brake callipers Bright finish quad tailpipes Oxford perforated leather with exclusive SVR pattern 16 way SVR sports powered seats with memory SVR aerodynamic bodystyling to include unique bonnet and fender grills, front bumper, rear diffuser and mirror caps in Gloss black. Switchable active sports exhaust Noble plated paddle shifters Black Range Rover lettering Stainless steel finish pedals Premium front and rear carpet mats STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity errain response 2 Adaptive cruise control Incontrol apps Wi-Fi hotspot Heated steering wheel Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Front and rear parking assistance Reversing camera DAB radio Adaptive air suspension The outstanding Range Rover Spor
2016 65 land-rover range-rover sport 5000cc v8 svr automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth carbon cruise-control leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof supercharge television warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover
