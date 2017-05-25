2016(66) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Auto

car description

Finished in Fuji white, full Ivory Oxford Premium leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Panoramic sunroof 22” Five split spoke alloy wheels Contrast black Santorini black roof Full extended autobiography colour coding Privacy glass Front and rear mud flaps LR Rubber mats STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity with audio streaming Front and rear parking assistance with revering camera Heated seats Remote incontrol secure tracking system DAB radio USB audio interface Heated front screen Auto dimming rear view mirror Cruise control Bi Xenon headlights with LED signature lighting Power boot Reverse camera wash system This stunning 306bhp 2016 model year Range Rover Sport is offered in exceptional condition and has covered only 7600 miles by its 1 private owner. Car comes with the balance of Land Rovers manufacturers unlimited mileage warranty until September 2019.