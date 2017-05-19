2016(66) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Auto [VAT Qualifying]

£64,995 64995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Loire blue metallic with full Ivory perforated Oxford leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Panoramic sunroof 23" Overfinch Osprey Diamond turned alloy wheels Heated steering wheel Privacy glass Running boards Mud flaps STANDARD FEATURES 10.2” Touchpro screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity with audio streaming Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Lane departure warning Gesture tailgate Remote InControl secure tracking system Heated seats DAB radio Adaptive air suspension Electric adjustable seats with memory Heated front screen Power boot Heated rear seats Electric adjustable memory seats Auto dimming rear view mirror Cruise control Reverse camera wash system This stunning 2017MY Sport offers the updated InControl features, 10.2” Touchscreen touch pro infotainment system and is presented in outstanding condition, having covered 8000 miles. The car benefits from a Land Rover manufacturer warranty until December 2019.
2016 66 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 306 hse automatic vat-qualifying alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof tracker warranty hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
