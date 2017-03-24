2016(66) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic Auto

car description

Finished in fully coded Premium Carpathian grey metallic with full Ebony and Cirrus leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 21” Five spoke diamond turned alloy wheels Land Rover service plan Sliding panoramic glass roof Premium metallic paint finish Autobiography colour coding Contrast black roof Front and rear mud flaps Morzine black headlining Grand black veneer interior trim Contrast black piping Privacy glass Premium carpet mats STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity USB connectivity Front and rear parking assistance Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Heated front screen DAB radio Heated seats Terrain response 2 Heated rear seats Illuminated door entry guards Adaptive air suspension Power operated boot Electric adjustable seats with memory Cruise control Rear camera wash system Electric folding exterior mirrors This stunning 306bhp Dynamic Sport is offered in exceptional condition throughout and has covered 4700 miles by its 1 private owner. The car comes complete with the reassurance of Land Rovers manufacturers unlimited mileage warranty until September 2019 and the benefit of Land Rover’s 5 year free ma