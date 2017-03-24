loading Loading please wait....
2016(66) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic Auto

£64,995 64995.00GBP


United Kingdom

£64,995
car description

Finished in fully coded Premium Carpathian grey metallic with full Ebony and Cirrus leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 21” Five spoke diamond turned alloy wheels Land Rover service plan Sliding panoramic glass roof Premium metallic paint finish Autobiography colour coding Contrast black roof Front and rear mud flaps Morzine black headlining Grand black veneer interior trim Contrast black piping Privacy glass Premium carpet mats STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity USB connectivity Front and rear parking assistance Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Heated front screen DAB radio Heated seats Terrain response 2 Heated rear seats Illuminated door entry guards Adaptive air suspension Power operated boot Electric adjustable seats with memory Cruise control Rear camera wash system Electric folding exterior mirrors This stunning 306bhp Dynamic Sport is offered in exceptional condition throughout and has covered 4700 miles by its 1 private owner. The car comes complete with the reassurance of Land Rovers manufacturers unlimited mileage warranty until September 2019 and the benefit of Land Rover’s 5 year free ma

Accessories

2016 66 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 306 hse dynamic automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9087
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2016
