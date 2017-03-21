2016(66) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Tank Auto [VAT Qualifying]

£72,995 72995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in fully colour coded Santorini black metallic with full Ebony black perforated Oxford leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Tank exterior bodystyling to include front bumper with LED daytime running lights and fog lights, rear diffuser with integrated exhaust tips in satin black finish and ‘TANK’ lettering to the bonnet and bootlid. Stealth pack to include bonnet and side vents, mirror caps and ‘TANK’ lettering finished in satin black 23" satin black alloy wheels Heated steering wheel Fixed panoramic glass roof Privacy glass Premium carpet mats STANDARD FEATURES 10.2” Touchpro screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity with audio streaming Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Lane departure warning Gesture Tailgate Remote InControl secure tracking system Heated seats DAB radio USB audio interface Adaptive air suspension Electric adjustable seats with memory Heated front screen Auto dimming rear view mirror Cruise control Bi Xenon headlights with LED signature lighting Power boot Heated rear seats Reverse camera wash system This stunning 2017MY Sport offers the updated InControl features, 10.2” Touchscreen touch pro infotainme
2016 66 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 306 hse tank automatic vat-qualifying 1-owner alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav tracker warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
