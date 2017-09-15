2016(66) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

car description

Finished in fully colour coded Corris grey metallic with full Ebony Oxford leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Stealth pack to include front grill, bonnet vents, wheels, front apron, rear diffuser, side vents, mirror caps, tailgate finisher and Range Rover lettering all in gloss black. Panoramic sunroof 22’’ Five split spoke alloy wheels Privacy glass Ebony morzine headlining Extended Autobiography colour coding STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Auto dimming rear view mirror USB connectivity Heated seats DAB radio Adaptive air suspension Electric adjustable seats with memory Heated front screen Cruise control Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Power boot Heated rear seats Reverse camera wash system This stunning 306bhp Sport is presented in outstanding condition and has covered 8800 miles. The car benefits from a Land Rover manufacturer warranty until November 2019.