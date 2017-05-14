2016(66) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

£69,995 69995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in fully colour coded Santorini black metallic with full Ebony black Oxford leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Bespoke Tank exterior bodystyling to include rear bumper, front bumper with LED daytime running lights and fog lights Rear diffuser with integrated exhaust tips in satin black finish and ‘TANK’ lettering to the bonnet and bootlid. Stealth pack to include front grill, bonnet and side vents, mirror caps, tailgate finisher and ‘TANK’ lettering finished in Satin black. 22" Satin black alloy wheels SVR front grill Fixed panoramic glass roof Privacy glass Large additional windscreen washer bottle and Grand black veneer STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity with audio streaming Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Auto dimming rear view mirror USB connectivity Heated seats, DAB radio Incontrol apps Vehicle tracking system Adaptive air suspension Electric adjustable seats with memory Heated front screen Cruise control, automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Power boot Heated rear seats Reverse camera wash system This stunning sport is presented in outstanding condition, having c
2016 66 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse automatic 1-owner alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav tracker warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
