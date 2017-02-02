2016(66) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic Auto

£72,995 72995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in fully colour coded Waitomo premium grey metallic with full Ebony black premium Oxford leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Stealth pack to include front grill, side vents, bonnet vents, tailgate finisher, exterior mirror caps, wheels and Range Rover lettering all in Satin black. Land Rover service plan Deployable side steps 22” Five split spoke design alloy wheels Sliding panoramic glass sunroof Autobiography colour coding 20” red brake calipers Heated leather steering wheel Privacy glass Santorini black contrast roof Premium paint finish Grand black veneer interior trim Additional large washer bottle Ebony Morzine headlining Land Rover rubber floor mats Land Rover rubber boot mat Full size spare wheel Mud flaps STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assist with revering camera Heated seats Power operated tailgate USB connectivity DAB radio Terrain Response 2 Heated front screen Tracking system Heated rear seats Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED signature front lighting Illuminated aluminium tread plates Adaptive air suspension Rear camera wash system Electric adjustment seats with memo
2016 66 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse dynamic automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth heated-seats leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps sunroof tracker warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
