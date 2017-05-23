2016(66) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic Auto

car description

Finished in premium Carpathian grey metallic with full Ebony black and Pimento red Oxford premium leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Stealth pack to include front grill, bonnet vents, side vents, lettering, rear diffuser, front apron, wheels, mirror caps and tailgate finisher all in Satin black and darkened headlights and tail lights. 22” five split spoke alloy wheels Panoramic roof Deployable side steps Full size spare wheel Black contrast piping Dark grain Oak veneer interior trim Contrast Santorini black roof Privacy glass Premium paint finish Noble plated paddle shift STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY 20” red brake calipers Auto high beam assist Front centre cooler compartment Seats with Autobiography design 18 way adjustable seats Heated and cooled climate seats Meridian premium 825w sound system Heated steering wheel Adaptive cruise control Incontrol apps Wi-Fi hotspot Configurable mood lighting Three zone climate control STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio USB audio connectivity Heated windscreen Reversing camera Front and rear parking assistance Adaptive air suspension Automatic Bi Xenon