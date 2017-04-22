2016(66) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 S/C SVR Auto

car description

Finished in Estoril blue metallic with full Cirrus and Ebony premium leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Land Rover 5 year free service plan Deployable side steps Opening panoramic glass roof Contrast Santorini black roof Privacy glass Twin blade sunvisors Front and rear mud flaps Additional large washer bottle First aid kit STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE SVR 20” Blue Brembo brake callipers Bright finish quad tailpipes Oxford perforated leather with exclusive SVR pattern 16 way SVR sports powered seats with memory SVR aerodynamic bodystyling to include unique bonnet and fender grills, front bumper, rear diffuser and mirror caps in Gloss black. Switchable active sports exhaust Noble plated paddle shifters Black Range Rover lettering Stainless steel finish pedals Premium front and rear carpet mats STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Terrain response 2 Adaptive cruise control Incontrol apps Wi-Fi hotspot Heated steering wheel Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Front and rear parking assistance Reversing camera DAB radio Adaptive air suspension The outstanding Range Rover Sport SVR, Land Rovers most pow