2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 306 HSE Dynamic Auto

car description

Finished in fully colour coded Fuji white with full Ebony and Pimento red Oxford perforated leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Sliding panoramic glass roof Contrast Santorini black roof Autobiography colour coded side sills and bumpers 21” diamond turned 5 split spoke alloy wheels Privacy glass Contrast black piping Red Brembo brake calipers STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assist with reversing camera Heated seats Black high-gloss Dynamic bonnet vents, grill and wing mirrors Power operated tailgate USB connectivity DAB radio Terrain Response 2 Automatic Bi Xenon headlights LED signature front lighting Illuminated aluminium tread plates Electric adjustment seats with memory Tyre pressure monitoring system Cruise control Voice control Adaptive air suspension This stunning 306bhp Range Rover Sport is offered in exceptional condition and has covered only 10700 miles. Car comes complete with the balance of Land Rovers manufacturers unlimited mileage warranty until March 2019.