2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 306 HSE Dynamic Auto

£63,995 63995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in fully colour coded Fuji white with full Ebony and Pimento red Oxford perforated leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Sliding panoramic glass roof Contrast Santorini black roof Autobiography colour coded side sills and bumpers 21” diamond turned 5 split spoke alloy wheels Privacy glass Contrast black piping Red Brembo brake calipers STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assist with reversing camera Heated seats Black high-gloss Dynamic bonnet vents, grill and wing mirrors Power operated tailgate USB connectivity DAB radio Terrain Response 2 Automatic Bi Xenon headlights LED signature front lighting Illuminated aluminium tread plates Electric adjustment seats with memory Tyre pressure monitoring system Cruise control Voice control Adaptive air suspension This stunning 306bhp Range Rover Sport is offered in exceptional condition and has covered only 10700 miles. Car comes complete with the balance of Land Rovers manufacturers unlimited mileage warranty until March 2019.
2016 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 306 hse dynamic automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather privacy-glass sat-nav warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...