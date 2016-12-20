2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto [7 seat]

car description

Finished in fully colour coded Corris grey metallic with full Ebony Oxford leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Sliding panoramic sunroof Third row seating (7 seats) Deployable side steps Land Rover service plan Full Autobiography colour coding 21” Five split spoke alloy wheels Contrast Santorini black roof Soft close doors Adaptive headlights High beam assist Privacy glass Heated steering wheel Adaptive cruise control 60/40 split folding rear seats with through load Black morzine headlining Grand black veneer interior trim Mud flaps Autobiography branding STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera DAB radio Electric adjustment seats with memory Bi Xenon headlights Adaptive suspension Keyless entry and ignition Heated seats Voice control Auto dimming rear view mirror Heated front screen Rear camera wash system This stunning Range Rover Sport has a huge specification, it’s offered in exceptional condition and has covered only 6000 miles. Car comes complete with Land Rover’s free servicing until January 2021 and the balance of Land Rovers manufacturer warranty until January 20