2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE, Latest 2017MY, 1 Owner, 21" Alloys, Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, DAB Radio, Best Colour Combination, Best Value 17 Model in the UK

Sheffield £58,900 58900.00GBP
Sheffield,
South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE 17 Model Year. Finished in Santorini Black with Ivory Leather Upholstery and Aluminium Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, 21" Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, DAB Radio with ipod Connection, Dual Climate Control, Heated Electric Front Seats with Driver and Passenger Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Steering Colum, Keyless Start, Heated Screen, Headlamp Wash, Electric Tailgate, Rear Spoiler, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LWED Daytime Running Lights. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland was established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highe
