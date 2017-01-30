2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 SVR Auto

car description

Finished in Estoril Blue metallic, full Ebony and Cirrus Oxford perforated leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Sliding Panoramic sunroof 22” 10 split spoke alloy wheels Soft close doors Privacy glass STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE SVR 20” Blue Brembo brake callipers Bright finish quad tailpipes Oxford perforated leather with exclusive SVR pattern 16 way SVR sports powered seats with memory SVR aerodynamic bodystyling to include unique bonnet and fender grills, front bumper, rear diffuser and mirror caps in Gloss black. Switchable active sports exhaust Noble plated paddle shifters Black Range Rover lettering Stainless steel finish pedals Premium front and rear carpet mats STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Terrain response Adaptive cruise control Incontrol apps Heated steering wheel Tracking system Wi-Fi hot spot Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Adaptive air suspension The outstanding Range Rover Sport SVR, Land Rovers most powerful Range Rover yet. The car produces 542bhp from its supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine, not to mention the glorious soundtrack. Our unique SVR is presented in outstanding