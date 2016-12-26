loading Loading please wait....
2016 Range Rover Sport SVR

Banstead POA 0GBP

Banstead, Surrey
United Kingdom

POA
22” SVR Wheels, Deployable Side Steps, Carbon Fibre Trim Finisher with carbon fibre bezel on steering wheel, Heads Up Display, Soft Close Doors, Traffic Sign recognition with Land Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring with Close vehicle sensing, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Privacy Glass With Infrared Reflective Windscreen, Extra Large Washer Bottle, Front Mudflaps, Rear mudflaps, 5 Year Service Plan. 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Navigation System, Bluetooth Phone Connection, iPod Integration, Front & Rear Heated Seats, In Control Protect, Style Nine 16X16 Way SVR Memory Sports Seats, SVR Active Loud Exhaust, Rear View Camera, Front & Rear Heated/Ventilated Seats, Bright Sports Pedals, Noble Plated Paddle Shift, Blue Brake Calipers, Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Finish, Sports Suspension, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Headlamp Power Wash, Ambience Lighting 3, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Heated Windscreen, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Torque Vectoring.

  • Ad ID
    7569
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    850 mi
