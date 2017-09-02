2017(17) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE 5dr Auto

£64,995 64995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished Santorini black metallic, full Ivory Oxford leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Black styling pack to include front grill, bonnet vents, side vents, lettering, rear diffuser, front apron and tailgate finisher all in Stealth finish. 22" Five split spoke Gloss black alloy wheels Panoramic sunroof Running boards Privacy glass Autobiography colour coding Extra large additional windscreen washer bottle STANDARD FEATURES 10.2” Touchpro screen HDD satellite navigation Lane departure warning Virtual cockpit Gesture tailgate Incontrol apps Bluetooth connectivity Heated seats Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Heated windscreen Adaptive air suspension Electric adjustable seats with memory DAB Auto Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Rear camera wash system This stunning 306bhp 2017MY Sport offers the updated InControl features, 10.2” Touchscreen touch pro infotainment system and the virtual cockpit. It’s presented in outstanding condition and has covered 4000 miles. The car benefits from a Land Rover manufacturer warranty until March 2020. March 2017 registered, not effected by April 2017 car tax changes.
2017 17 land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 306 hse 5-door automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth heated-seats heated-windscreen leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof warranty xenon hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...