2017(17) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE 5dr Auto

car description

Finished Santorini black metallic, full Ivory Oxford leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Black styling pack to include front grill, bonnet vents, side vents, lettering, rear diffuser, front apron and tailgate finisher all in Stealth finish. 22" Five split spoke Gloss black alloy wheels Panoramic sunroof Running boards Privacy glass Autobiography colour coding Extra large additional windscreen washer bottle STANDARD FEATURES 10.2” Touchpro screen HDD satellite navigation Lane departure warning Virtual cockpit Gesture tailgate Incontrol apps Bluetooth connectivity Heated seats Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Heated windscreen Adaptive air suspension Electric adjustable seats with memory DAB Auto Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Rear camera wash system This stunning 306bhp 2017MY Sport offers the updated InControl features, 10.2” Touchscreen touch pro infotainment system and the virtual cockpit. It’s presented in outstanding condition and has covered 4000 miles. The car benefits from a Land Rover manufacturer warranty until March 2020. March 2017 registered, not effected by April 2017 car tax changes.