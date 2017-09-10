loading Loading please wait....
2017(17) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 S/C SVR Auto

£99,995 99995.00GBP


United Kingdom

£99,995
car description

Finished in Estoril blue metallic with full Cirrus and Ebony Oxford premium leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 22” Ten Split spoke Gloss black alloy wheels Sliding panoramic sunroof Driver pro pack to include blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning system Privacy glass Contrast Santorini black roof Carbon fibre interior trim Ebony Alston headlining Additional extra large windscreen washer bottle STANDARD FEATURES FITTED TO THE SVR SVR aerodynamic bodystyling to include unique bonnet and fender grills, front bumper and rear diffuser 20” Blue Brembo brake calipers Bright finish quad tailpipes Oxford perforated leather with exclusive SVR pattern 16 way SVR sports powered seats with memory Bright finish pedals Noble silver paddle shifts Switchable sports exhaust STANDARD FEATURES Bluetooth connectivity Meridian 825w premium sound system 10.2” touchpro screen HDD satellite navigation Virtual cockpit Gesture tailgate Incontrol apps Adaptive cruise control Front and rear park distance control with reversing camera Heated seats Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front lighting Power operated boot Heated steering wheel Our SVR is the latest model with Land Ro

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15796
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2017
