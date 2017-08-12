2017(66) Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 SVR Auto

car description

Finished in Santorini black metallic with full Ebony and Cirrus Oxford leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 22” Overfinch forged Leggero alloy wheels Sliding panoramic sunroof Privacy glass Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights Homelink Paint protection film to front bumper Carbon Fibre interior trim First aid kit and large additional washer bottle STANDARD FEATURES TO THE SVR SVR aerodynamic bodystyling to include unique bonnet and fender grills, front bumper and rear diffuser. 20” Blue brake callipers SVR sports powered seats with memory Switchable active sports exhaust Bright finish quad tailpipes Noble plated paddle shifters Alcantara headlining Illuminated door tread plates Bright finish pedals STANDARD FEATURES Touch screen HDD satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Heated seats Heated front screen LED signature front lighting Cruise control Heated steering wheel Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera DAB radio Power operated boot Power folding exterior mirrors The outstanding Range Rover Sport SVR, Land Rovers most powerful Range Rover yet. The car produces 550bhp from it’s supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine, not to mention the glorious soundtrac