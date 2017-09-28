2017 Range Rover Sport 5.0 SVR Urban

Banstead POA 0GBP
Banstead,
Surrey
United Kingdom
23" Gloss Black UV1 Forged Alloys, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim Finisher, Urban Carbon Fibre Grille, Urban Carbon Fibre Bonnet Vents, Urban Carbon Fibre Side Vents, Urban Carbon Fibre Rear Tailgate Trim, Urban Carbon Fibre SVR Seatbacks, Urban Bespoke Leather Interior In Ebony/Blue With Blue Stitching & Piping, Gloss Black Urban Lettering, Urban Wings Enamel Crest, V2 Urban Bodykit (Advanced Park), Sliding Panoramic Roof, Land Rover Range Rover Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensors, Privacy Glass, 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Meridian Surround Sound System, HDD Navigation, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control With Queue Assist, Front & Rear Parking Sensors With Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring With Reverse Traffic Detection, Lane Control With Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Auto High Beam Assist, Automatic Air Conditioning Front & Rear, Voice Control, Wi-Fi Connectivity With Wi-Fi Hotspot, Touchscreen, In Control Apps, Interior Light Package, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlights With Signature, Front Seats Electrically adjustable With Memory, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated/Folding/Memory Electric Exterior Mirrors, Collision Mitigation, Electric Stee
