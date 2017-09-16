loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.0 Sd4 Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate

£59,844 59844.00GBP

Farnell Land Rover Leeds
LS101AD,
United Kingdom

£59,844
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.0 Sd4 Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4542 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Carpathian Grey

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, 1 Owner, Full Service History, USB, Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation, ABS + EBD + EBA, Coil suspension system, Bluetooth telephone connection, Rear park distance control, Push button starter, Trip computer, Auto dimming rear view mirror...

  • Ad ID
    17624
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4542 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
