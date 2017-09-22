loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.2 TD4 4WD PURE 150HP

Manningtree £19,975 19975.00GBP

Atlas Autos Ltd
Manningtree, CO111ND, Essex
United Kingdom

£19,975
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.2 TD4 4WD PURE 150HP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 39000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY! All Our Vehicles are Carefully Selected and Prepared to the Highest of Standards. Full Dealer Facilities, Including Warranties, Low Rate Finance Subject to Status, Free HPI Check and Fully Detailed Report Certificate, Pre-delivery Valet, Service and Inspection. Members of The Retail Motor Industry Federation.

  • Ad ID
    23916
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    39000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
