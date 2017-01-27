loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2.7 HSE

£19,990 19990.00GBP


United Kingdom

£19,990
Benz Bavarian are proud to offer for your consideration this stunning Java Black Range Rover Sport TDV6 HSE with full autobiography styling Please Call Or Enquire For More Information Or To Arrange A Viewing. All Of Our Vehicles Are Supplied With A Full HPI Certificate,(conditional) Available, All Major Credit Cards Accepted. PX Welcome and Exceptional Finance Rates available from 2.49% Specification Full 2012 Autobiography styling 22″ Sport Design Alloys Hybrid Television System Privacy Glass Rear of B Post 2012 Headlights Full body coloured bumper Sports exhaust tips Premium Navigation System Front and Rear Park Distance Control Heated Front and Rear Seats Automatic Climate Control Cruise Control Upholstery – Premium Leather Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory Heated Front Screen Metallic Paint Ultrasonic Alarm System Rain Sensor Radio High Audio System – Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger

land-rover range-rover sport 2700cc hse alloy-wheels cruise-control leather metallic mp3 privacy-glass sat-nav television 2008 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8067
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    85905 mi
