LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Accessories

Metallic Silver, *RAC Approved Used Car Supermarket, Up To 250 Quality Used Cars On One Site* RAC Used Car Award Nominee In 2016, We Are RAC Approved, FCA Finance Approved And Adhere To The CTSI Code Of Business Practice Set By Trading Standards And The RAC, We Are The Car Dealer That Always Put The Customer First., 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels. 5 seats, **Up to 250 Cars In Stock/Choice of 7LAND ROVER'S** **To Celebrate The Success Of Our 3rd Anniversary RAC Partnership We Are Proud To Offer The Following Promotional Package On This Vehicle: Free 3Mth's RAC Warranty and Free 12mth RAC Breakdown Cover Inc Home Start** **Competitive Finance Packages Available/Full On Site Workshop Facilities Available To All Customers**, , NWAB Your Local Car Supermarket: We Are A Reputable Dealer Who Always Puts The Customer First. BB2 2HP. Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the above information but errors may occur/check with Sales. **RAC Code Of Practice-Chartered Trading Standards Approved/RAC Approved/FCA Approved/CTI Approved/RAC Warranty Repairer/RAC Used Car Award Nominee**, **RAC Code Of Practice-Trading Standards Approved/RAC Approved/FCA Approved**, 12,000