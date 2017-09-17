LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Crewe £9,495 9495.00GBP
Alan Davies Car Sales
Crewe, CW27RW, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 92500 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Red
Red, Sat nav / bluetooth/ leather/parking sensors front and rear and drives superb! Full history and looks a real eyeful! Very well priced, Autotrader advises it too be 10,600!!! It looks stunning and drives perfect!, 5+ owners, Premium Navigation System, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Heated Front Screen, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Metallic Paint. 5 seats, If you would like a video sending please text and request it! Thank you for looking Alex/Kristian, 9,495 p/x welcome
