LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Crewe £9,495 9495.00GBP

Alan Davies Car Sales
Crewe, CW27RW, Cheshire
United Kingdom

£9,495
Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 92500 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Red

Red, Sat nav / bluetooth/ leather/parking sensors front and rear and drives superb! Full history and looks a real eyeful! Very well priced, Autotrader advises it too be 10,600!!! It looks stunning and drives perfect!, 5+ owners, Premium Navigation System, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Heated Front Screen, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Metallic Paint. 5 seats, If you would like a video sending please text and request it! Thank you for looking Alex/Kristian, 9,495 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    22603
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    92500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
