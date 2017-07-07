loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Nottingham £12,995 12995.00GBP

Malt Mill Motors Ltd
Nottingham, NG32AD, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

£12,995
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 78180 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Red

Metallic Red, LOVELY EXAMPLE with full service history including cam belts changed @ 68608 miles . On last service front pads and discs also replaced . Very well looked after over the years. This car has low miles for year. Drives very well., 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 14/12/2017, Last serviced on 07/07/2017 at 77,786 miles, Full service history, Clean bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Clean Condition, Four wheel-drive, Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels. 5 seats, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME-ASK ABOUT FINANCE - OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK - 12 MONTHS AA MEMBERSHIP FREE OR CHARGE., We pride ourselves on great service, Visit our customer review page or facebook and see for yourself, 12,995 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    19929
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    78180 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
