LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TD V6 S 5dr Auto

£11,695 11695.00GBP
Global Cars Ltd
NW106PJ,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TD V6 S 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Grey
Grey, 2 owners, Service history, Multi Media Consoles, Climate Control, Rear Tv Screens, Heated seats, Satellite navigation, Wireless Consoles, Cruise Control, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (17in), Armrest, Body Coloured Bumpers, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Remote central locking, Leather seats, Central Door Locking, Child locks & Isofix system, Electric windows, Height adjustable drivers seat. 5 seats, THIS STUNNING RANGE ROVER SPORT JUST CAME INTO STOCK WITH SERVICE HISTORY, REAR TV SCRENS AND WIRELESS MULTI MEDIA GAMES SYSTEM AND 6 MONTHS FREE WARRANTY! BEST OF ALL THERE ARE NO HIDDEN COSTS, CHARGES OR ADMIN FEES! CALL TODAY TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE!, FREE AA HISTORY CHECK & 12 MONTHS FREE AA BREAKDOWN COVER. WE ARE BASED IN PARK ROYAL, NW10 6PJ., 11,695 p/x welcome
