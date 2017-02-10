LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDI S Auto 2006

Exeter £9,990 9990.00GBP
Collection @, 7.B Parkland Drive, Exeter,
Exeter, EX2 5RX, Devon
United Kingdom
Welcome, my name is Simon and a specialist Motor-Trader based in Exeter. I believe in being completely upfront, open and transparent about the car and its condition. I do this by appraising it honestly and accurately via YouTube video. I describe in detail the appearance, specification, service history and mechanical condition. Everything you need to know to be completely confident in making a buying decision in the comfort of your own home. I guarantee accuracy and have been told my business ethos is a "Breath of fresh air" to the Motor-Trade, of which I am very proud :);;DEPOSIT;;Please appreciate, I only appoint customers who have confirmed their intent to purchase by paying a nominal upfront deposit. Your deposit is fully refundable if you think my video is a misrepresentation and I would gladly pay your travel costs, however I assure you this has never happened.;;PART EXCHANGE;;I welcome "Part Exchange" and make the whole process effortless. I just need you to call me so I can value it accurately with you. I'm always busy so please leave a voicemail if I'm unavailable, I will call you back as soon as I am free :);;Thanks for looking. Simon 07725 360136
