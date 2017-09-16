LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE - 2006 Auto

Milton Keynes £9,499 9499.00GBP
Low Mileage Car Centre
Milton Keynes, MK11HW, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 HSE - 2006 Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 85000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: SILVER
We are proud to offer this gorgeous Range Rover Sport, which only has one former keeper with service history and two keys. The engine runs smoothly with a fair mileage of 85,000 miles with a 2.7litre engine size. We are located at 10 Bilton Road, Bletchley, MK1 1HW. Please call to book a viewing or drive test on 01908 367302,ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Central Locking, Climate Control, Electric Windows, Power Assisted Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Auxiliary Heating, Adjustable Steering, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Electric Adjustable Seats, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Mirrors, Engine Immobiliser, Four Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Parking Sensors, Radio, Safety Belts, Safety Belts Rear, Satellite Navigation, 1 Owner, MOT, V5 Registration Document, Body Coloured Bumpers, Cup Holders, Speakers, Service History
