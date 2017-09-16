loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE - 2006 Auto

Milton Keynes £9,499 9499.00GBP

Low Mileage Car Centre
Milton Keynes, MK11HW, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

£9,499
car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 HSE - 2006 Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 85000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

We are proud to offer this gorgeous Range Rover Sport, which only has one former keeper with service history and two keys. The engine runs smoothly with a fair mileage of 85,000 miles with a 2.7litre engine size. We are located at 10 Bilton Road, Bletchley, MK1 1HW. Please call to book a viewing or drive test on 01908 367302,ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Central Locking, Climate Control, Electric Windows, Power Assisted Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Auxiliary Heating, Adjustable Steering, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Electric Adjustable Seats, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Mirrors, Engine Immobiliser, Four Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Parking Sensors, Radio, Safety Belts, Safety Belts Rear, Satellite Navigation, 1 Owner, MOT, V5 Registration Document, Body Coloured Bumpers, Cup Holders, Speakers, Service History

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    21881
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    85000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
