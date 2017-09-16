LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Barnstaple £9,495 9495.00GBP
The 4x4 Range
Barnstaple, EX314BN, Devon
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 141876 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black
2006 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE AUTOMATIC STUNNING EXAMPLEHSE METALLIC BLACK FULLY COLOUR CODED 20 INCH ALLOYS FRONT FOGS AUTO XENON HEADLIGHTS CORNERING LIGHTS FULL SERVICE HISTORY LAND ROVER SPECIALIST LONDON LAST AT 136K PRIVACY GLASS FRONT AND REAR PARKING AIDINTERIOR VERY CLEAN HEATED AND ELECTRIC SEATS HEATED REAR SEATS REAR LOAD COVER CD PLAYER SAT NAV 4X4 INFO T.V CRUISE CONTROL PHONE KIT STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS VERY CLEAN EXAMPLEDRIVES FAULTLESS LOOKS SUPERB ANY INSPECTION WELCOME PLEASE CALL WITH ANY ENQUIRIES
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...