LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Barnstaple £9,495

The 4x4 Range
Barnstaple, EX314BN, Devon
United Kingdom

£9,495
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 141876 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black

2006 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE AUTOMATIC STUNNING EXAMPLEHSE METALLIC BLACK FULLY COLOUR CODED 20 INCH ALLOYS FRONT FOGS AUTO XENON HEADLIGHTS CORNERING LIGHTS FULL SERVICE HISTORY LAND ROVER SPECIALIST LONDON LAST AT 136K PRIVACY GLASS FRONT AND REAR PARKING AIDINTERIOR VERY CLEAN HEATED AND ELECTRIC SEATS HEATED REAR SEATS REAR LOAD COVER CD PLAYER SAT NAV 4X4 INFO T.V CRUISE CONTROL PHONE KIT STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS VERY CLEAN EXAMPLEDRIVES FAULTLESS LOOKS SUPERB ANY INSPECTION WELCOME PLEASE CALL WITH ANY ENQUIRIES

  • Ad ID
    19429
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    141876 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
