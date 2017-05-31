LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Scunthorpe £7,995 7995.00GBP
Trent Valley Car Sales Ltd
Scunthorpe, DN158SU, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 128484 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black
Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Driver And Passenger Airbags, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Electric Front+rear Windows, Electronic Traction Control, Front Centre Armrest, Leather Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, PAS, Rear Park Distance Control, Rear Wiper, Remote Central Locking, Ultrasonic Alarm, Trip Computer, Rear Headrests, Folding Rear Seat, Rear Armrest, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Body Colour Bumpers, Leather Handbrake Grip, Illuminated Load Area And Glovebox, Front Side Airbags, Rake/reach Adjustable Steering Wheel, Electronic Air Suspension/variable Ride Height, Audio Remote Control, Programmable Interior Lamp, Removable Load Compartment Cover, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, Front Head Restraints, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Leather Gear Knob/gaiter, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Left And Right Interior Flood Lamps, Smoker's Kit, Rear Spoiler With Integral High Mounted Stop Lamp, 4 Channel ABS, Front And Rear Head Airbags, EBD + Brake Assist, 3 Rear 3 Point Seatbelts, Electronic Parking Brake, Front Park Distance Control, Premium Navigation System, Puddle And Footwell Lamps, Premium Leather Upholstery, Cold Climate Pack - Range Rover Sport, Clear View Pack - Range Rover Sport, Memory Pack - Range Rover Sport, Active Roll Mitigation, Metallic Paint, Bi-Xenon Headlights, HI ICE Pack - Range Rover Sport, 19" V Spoke Alloy Wheels With Temporary Spare Wheel, Rhodium Trim,,full description to follow
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...