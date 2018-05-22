loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE Auto

Broxbourne £9,745 9745.00GBP

Used Cars-UK
Broxbourne, EN106DU, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£9,745
car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 99500 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Four Wheel Drive,HPI CLEAR - FULL SERVICE HISTORY + JUST SERVICED - IN FANTASTIC CONDITION THROUGHOUT - 12 MONTHS MOT - PRIVATE PLATE INCLUDED - HAWKE EXTRAS INC ALLOY WHEELS, FRONT GRILLS + SIDE GRILLS - FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - HEATED FRONT SEATS- 12 MONTHS AA BREAKDOWN COVER + 3 MONTHS COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY, Premium Navigation System, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Heated Front Screen, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Metallic Paint. 5 seats, Silver, *FINANCE AVAILABLE* MOT UNTIL 22/05/2018 (NO ADVISORIES), SATELLITE NAVIGATION SYSTEM, ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING CONTROLS, ISOFIX REAR SEATS, AUTOMATIC XENON HEADLIGHTS, ONLY 4 FORMER KEEPERS FROM NEW - A GENUINE EXAMPLE MAINTAINED REGARDLESS OF COST - ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS IN FOLDER - CALL NOW TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT!!, OPEN 7 DAYS-GREAT FINANCE PACKAGES+WARRANTY-DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED/ANY CAR IN PART EXCHANGE

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    11081
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    99500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
