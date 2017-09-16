loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE Auto

£9,995 9995.00GBP

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 124000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: SILVER

Just arrived, This lovely ++++1 Owner from new Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Automatic++++. FULL SERVICE HISTORY FROM NEW AND DRIVES VERY WELL INDEED. A credit to the lady owner from new. Fully Hpi clear, 2 remote keys. 10 stamps in the service book along with 20 invoices of work carried out, indeed just mot'd and serviced with no advisories. 4 Matching Yokohama tyres all round with 70% tread left on them. A non smoked in car from new. Ice cold air conditioning. Recent egr valves. Air suspension overhauled a couple of years ago. Full leather with front and rear heated seats. New pads and discs fitted last year. Both front and rear cambelt and auxillary belts replaced last year in 2016. More details at Robertscars.co.uk or Telephone 0771 800 8000.

  • Ad ID
    22266
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    124000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
