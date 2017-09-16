LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE Auto

Accessories

Just arrived, This lovely ++++1 Owner from new Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Automatic++++. FULL SERVICE HISTORY FROM NEW AND DRIVES VERY WELL INDEED. A credit to the lady owner from new. Fully Hpi clear, 2 remote keys. 10 stamps in the service book along with 20 invoices of work carried out, indeed just mot'd and serviced with no advisories. 4 Matching Yokohama tyres all round with 70% tread left on them. A non smoked in car from new. Ice cold air conditioning. Recent egr valves. Air suspension overhauled a couple of years ago. Full leather with front and rear heated seats. New pads and discs fitted last year. Both front and rear cambelt and auxillary belts replaced last year in 2016. More details at Robertscars.co.uk or Telephone 0771 800 8000.