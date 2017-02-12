LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE MPV 2006 Auto 129800 Diesel Grey LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE

car description

CAR ONLY JUST IN - HI RES PHOTOS TO FOLLOW SHORTLY, but available to view now, call to be the first to see this car! ;;JUST SERVICED;;JUST HAD 4 NEW TYRES;;12 MONTHS MOT;;12 MONTHS WARRANTY + BREAKDOWN INCLUDED;;Parkers Guide says, "It may be a full-scale SUV to rival the Mercedes ML and Porsche Cayenne, but the Land Rover Range Rover Sport is still a serious off-roader. It can cope with terrain its rivals simply cannot contemplate, helped by Land Rover's excellent Terrain Response system. However, it's on the road where the Sport is most commonly found and it's equally adept here thanks to superb body control, agile handling and a ride that deals with all that British roads can throw at it.";;What a fantastic luxurious spacious class leading 4x4 with stunning styling and great specification:;;Four wheel-drive, Premium Navigation System, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Automatic Climate Control, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Audio Amplifier, Cruise Control, On Board Monitor, Exterior Mirrors - Powerfold and Adjustable, Heated with Memory, Auto Dimming, Traction Control System (TCS), Rain Sensor, Driver Intelligence Pack, Headlamp Power Wash, Leather Covered Gear Knob, Curtain Airbags and Side Airbags, Heated Front Screen, Central Door Locking, Rhodium Finish, Front and Rear Head Restraint, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Immobiliser, Power Assisted Steering, Power Adjustable Steering Column, Front Passengers Airbag, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Drivers Airbag, Hi ICE Pack, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Automatic Headlamps, Spare Wheel Alloy 19 x 8 Reduced Section, Heated Windscreen Washer Jets, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Cold Climate Pack, Tail - Mounted Rear Spoiler, Electro - Chromatic Interior Mirror, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Front Fog Lamps, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Air Suspension with Terrain Response TM, Leather Covered Steering Wheel, Centre Console, Centrally Mounted High Stop Lamp Mounted In Rear Spoiler, Cornering Lights, Metallic Paint, Memory Pack, Clear View Pack. 5 seats, Metallic Grey.;;hi! auto is a family run business with 25 years experience and offer great value for money cars in the Midlands, allowing you to buy with confidence. ;;Finance options available to suit all credit ratings and budgets. Check out our interactive finance calculator below - you can adjust your deposit and the term to find a payment to suit you - then simply click the "Apply for HP" button. Or, for a fast track finance application please call us on 01332 987979.;;All our vehicles come with a minimum 12 MONTHS WARRANTY and 12 MONTHS BREAKDOWN COVER, plus we give you the option to extend this to 24 or 36 months. All warranties are tailored to your vehicle through Warrantywise. For more details please click on the Warranty tab above.;;Please call us now to arrange a viewing and test drive - viewings by appointment only please.;;Experian auto check HPI clear.;;Part exchange welcome.;;Only GBP 8,495