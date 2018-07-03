LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 S Auto

Accessories

Four Wheel Drive,**FINANCE AVAILABLE** Well Looked After, Spare Key, Timing Belt Changed at 76354 Miles, Next MOT due 03/07/2018, No Advisories, Service History with 6 Stamps in Service Book, at 18k, 31k, 44k, 55k, 76k, 98k, Miles, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (17in), 3x3 point rear seat belts, Leather seats, Child locks & Isofix system, Electronic Stability Programme, Folding rear seats, Electric door mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Remote central locking, Lumbar support, Armrest, Sports seats, Cup Holders, Height adjustable drivers seat. 5 seats, Blue, **FINANCE AVAILABLE** We are happy to include a 12 Month MOT On vehicles valued £2000 or over with 90 days or less left on current MOT Certificate. AA Warranty Available, Free 12 Months AA Breakdown Cover or Upgrade for Existing Members and 7 Day Money Back Guarantee (For Full T&C's Please Visit our Website) Freshly Valeted to Reinstall that 'New Car Feel'. All of our vehicles are HPI checked & Health, *55-70 CARS IN STOCK-VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO VIEW FULL RANGE - PART-EX WELCOME*