LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 S Auto

Birmingham £8,685 8685.00GBP

Saif Motors Ltd
Birmingham, B128AF, West Midlands
United Kingdom

£8,685
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 S Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 135000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black

Four Wheel Drive,Range Rover Sport, Black, 2 Former Keeper From New, 6 STAMPS Service History, Spare Key, MOT Sep 2018, Hpi Clear, Sat Nav, Timing Belt and water pump done at 110k, Looks and drives well, Ready to go, For more Bargain cars visit our website, www.saifmotors.co.uk Ph: 07766030904 open 7 days a week 9:30 AM Till 7:00 PM, out of Hours Viewings Available, All Major Debit and Credit cards Accepted, Location: 46-48 Stoney Lane, Adjoining Job Centre Plus, Birmingham, B12 8AF, WHY BUY FROM US! *Free 12 Months Breakdown Cover on request *Free Delivery at Your Door on request* *Drive Away Insurance on request TCs Apply, *Part Exchanges *All Cars RAC Hpi Checked report available on request * Cars are Prepared and Ready to go *Over 100 Vehicles to Choose From *LEAVE DEPOSIT TO SECURE THIS VEHICLE

  • Ad ID
    25009
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    135000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
