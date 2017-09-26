LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 S Auto

Accessories

Four Wheel Drive,Range Rover Sport, Black, 2 Former Keeper From New, 6 STAMPS Service History, Spare Key, MOT Sep 2018, Hpi Clear, Sat Nav, Timing Belt and water pump done at 110k, Looks and drives well, Ready to go, For more Bargain cars visit our website, www.saifmotors.co.uk Ph: 07766030904 open 7 days a week 9:30 AM Till 7:00 PM, out of Hours Viewings Available, All Major Debit and Credit cards Accepted, Location: 46-48 Stoney Lane, Adjoining Job Centre Plus, Birmingham, B12 8AF, WHY BUY FROM US! *Free 12 Months Breakdown Cover on request *Free Delivery at Your Door on request* *Drive Away Insurance on request TCs Apply, *Part Exchanges *All Cars RAC Hpi Checked report available on request * Cars are Prepared and Ready to go *Over 100 Vehicles to Choose From *LEAVE DEPOSIT TO SECURE THIS VEHICLE