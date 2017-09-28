loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 S - RARE HAWKE CONVERSION

St. Albans £19,995 19995.00GBP

St. Albans, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£19,995
If you are after classic British four-wheel-drive heritage, capability, comfort and style integrated into a slightly leaner and sleeker package, the Range Rover Sport is a natural, top-of-your-list choice. This rarely available HAWKE conversion example comes in Santorini Black with full black leather, fully colour coded body details, 20 inch HAWKE alloy wheels, touch screen satellite navigation, rear tinted windows, dual zone climate control, rear parking sensors - see more details below.

  • Ad ID
    25317
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    67000 mi
