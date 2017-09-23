LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 SE 5dr Auto

Chigwell £8,995 8995.00GBP
Daytona Prestige Limited
Chigwell, RM41NR, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 SE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 94000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black
Side steps, Privacy, Revere Alloy wheel upgrades, black leather. Excellent condition first to see will buy!, Full service history, Satalite navigation Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Parking Aid (Rear), Climate Control, Cruise Control, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Heated Front Screen, Computer (Driver Information System), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front/Rear). 5 seats, Black,
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...