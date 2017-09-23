loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 SE 5dr Auto

Chigwell £8,995

Daytona Prestige Limited
Chigwell, RM41NR, Essex
United Kingdom

£8,995
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 SE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 94000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black

Side steps, Privacy, Revere Alloy wheel upgrades, black leather. Excellent condition first to see will buy!, Full service history, Satalite navigation Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Parking Aid (Rear), Climate Control, Cruise Control, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Heated Front Screen, Computer (Driver Information System), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front/Rear). 5 seats, Black,

  • Ad ID
    24306
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    94000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
