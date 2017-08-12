loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 SPORT HSE 2009

£13,999 13999.00GBP

The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom

£13,999
car description

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr. Diesel. Automatic. SUV 2009 (09 reg), Next MOT due 04/04/2017, 89,955 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, CAM BELTS DONE, 19" Black Alloy Wheels, Colour Coded, Body Coloured Bumpers, 2010 Upgrade Front Grille and Vents, Privacy Glass, Black Piano Wood, Premium Navigation System, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Rain Sensor, Telephone Equipment, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Automatic Headlamps. 5 seats, Metallic Silver, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 13,999

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15401
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    12/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    89990 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    2.7 TDV6 SPORT HSE
