LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 SPORT HSE 4WD AUTOMATIC SUV 2007

£11,999 11999.00GBP
Blackmill Road, Bryncethin, Bridgend
CF32 9YN, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom
range rover sport 2.7 tdv6 hse 4wd suv turbo diesel,massive factory specification,comfort package,power steering,remote central locking,electric windows x4,hill descent,19" front and rear vented dirtshields,multiple air bags,front and rear air suspension,power folding mirrors,chrome mirror caps,drivers and passengers memory mirrors,rain sensitive wipers,footwell lighting,dome and map lights,puddle lamps front and rear,twin sun visors vanity illuminated mirrors,electro chromic interior mirror,dual zone atc air conditioning,personal telephone intergation,remote ice controls,voice control,high branded harman kardon logic 7 ice,6 disc c/d,landrover side steps,landrover factory fitted mud flaps,19" alloy wheels in sparkle silver,honeycomb mesh, grillesatellite navigation full colour touch screen,leather clad multi function steering wheel,cruise control,heated front and rear seats,60/40 split folding rear seat with ski hatch,front and rear heated screens,clear view pack,electric front seats with driver memory seat,heated front washer jets,high powered front driving lamps,headlamp power wash system,dynamic headlamp levelling,bi-xenon headlamps,automatic low light sensing headlights,cold climate pack,automatic 6 spd steptronic transmission,rhodium inlays ,multiple cup holders,optical tinted glass all round [optikool],privacy pack,ebony black cockpit interior enviroment,full ebony black premium leather upholstery,front arm rests,privacy pack,103,000 miles full service history,fully colour coded in the best colour stunning stornoway grey metallic;;hpi report available on all cars;
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...