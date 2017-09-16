loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 SPORT HSE 5d AUTO 188 BHP

Manchester £12,995 12995.00GBP

Motor Mania
Manchester, M329AU, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

£12,995
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 SPORT HSE 5d AUTO 188 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 87500 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: BLACK

  • Ad ID
    18975
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    87500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
