loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 SPORT S 2008

Get an Insurance Quote

Stonehouse £11,795 11795.00GBP

A38 Claypits, Eastington, Stonehouse, GL10 3AL
Stonehouse, GL10 3AL, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£11,795
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

THIS IS A VERY WELL KEPT, LOW OWNERSHIP AND LOW MILEAGE 2008 RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 S AUTOMATIC. FINISHED IN PANTHER BLACK METALLIC WITH GRAPHITE CLOTH SEATS AND FITTED WITH 20 INCH DIAMOND CUT ALLOY WHEEL UPGRADE, CLIMATE CONTROL AIRCON, CRUISE CONTROL, MFSW, TRIP COMPUTER, XENON HEADLIGHTS AND FULL ELECTRIC PACK. 84,000 MILES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY, VERY IMPRESSIVE TO LOOK AT AND FEELS LOVELY TO DRIVE. WELL WORTH A LOOK IF YOU WANT A GOOD ONE AT A SENSIBLE PRICE.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15413
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    84000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    2.7 TDV6 SPORT S
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on