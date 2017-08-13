LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 SPORT S 2008

Stonehouse £11,795 11795.00GBP
A38 Claypits, Eastington, Stonehouse, GL10 3AL
Stonehouse, GL10 3AL, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom
THIS IS A VERY WELL KEPT, LOW OWNERSHIP AND LOW MILEAGE 2008 RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 S AUTOMATIC. FINISHED IN PANTHER BLACK METALLIC WITH GRAPHITE CLOTH SEATS AND FITTED WITH 20 INCH DIAMOND CUT ALLOY WHEEL UPGRADE, CLIMATE CONTROL AIRCON, CRUISE CONTROL, MFSW, TRIP COMPUTER, XENON HEADLIGHTS AND FULL ELECTRIC PACK. 84,000 MILES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY, VERY IMPRESSIVE TO LOOK AT AND FEELS LOVELY TO DRIVE. WELL WORTH A LOOK IF YOU WANT A GOOD ONE AT A SENSIBLE PRICE.
