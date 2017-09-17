LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7TD V6 HSE Station Wagon 5d 2720cc auto

Gloucester £9,995 9995.00GBP
Deals in Wheels
Gloucester, GL193EF, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7TD V6 HSE Station Wagon 5d 2720cc auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 135250 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2.7 TD V6 HSE, Diesel, Automatic, 2006 (56-Reg), SUV, 5 Door. New Mot On Purchase, Covered 135,250 Miles With Full Service History, Fresh Service On Sale, Timing Belt Kit Changed @ 109K, Replaced Suspension Compressor & Roll Bar Seals, Lovely Car With Lots Of Extras, Drives Like New, Great Finance Deals, Comes With 3 Months Warranty. Excellent Bodywork, Interior In Excellent Condition, Tyre Condition Excellent. Upgrades - Active Locking Rear Differential, Centre Console Cooler Box, Personal Telephone Integration System (Blue Tooth), Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Alloy Wheels, BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Dynamic Pack, Standard Features - Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Airbags, 3x3 Point Rear Seat Belts, Center Rear Seat Belt, Electric Door Mirrors, Folding Rear Seats, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/Wipe, Leather Covered Gear Knob, Center Console, Body Colored Bumpers, Sports Seats, 5 Seats, Black.
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...