LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7TD V6 HSE Station Wagon 5d 2720cc auto

Gloucester £9,995 9995.00GBP

Deals in Wheels
Gloucester, GL193EF, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£9,995
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7TD V6 HSE Station Wagon 5d 2720cc auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 135250 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black

Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2.7 TD V6 HSE, Diesel, Automatic, 2006 (56-Reg), SUV, 5 Door. New Mot On Purchase, Covered 135,250 Miles With Full Service History, Fresh Service On Sale, Timing Belt Kit Changed @ 109K, Replaced Suspension Compressor & Roll Bar Seals, Lovely Car With Lots Of Extras, Drives Like New, Great Finance Deals, Comes With 3 Months Warranty. Excellent Bodywork, Interior In Excellent Condition, Tyre Condition Excellent. Upgrades - Active Locking Rear Differential, Centre Console Cooler Box, Personal Telephone Integration System (Blue Tooth), Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Alloy Wheels, BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Dynamic Pack, Standard Features - Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Airbags, 3x3 Point Rear Seat Belts, Center Rear Seat Belt, Electric Door Mirrors, Folding Rear Seats, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/Wipe, Leather Covered Gear Knob, Center Console, Body Colored Bumpers, Sports Seats, 5 Seats, Black.

  • Ad ID
    22778
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    135250 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
