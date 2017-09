LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2007 Auto 200000 Diesel Blue TDV8 SPORT HSE

car description

THIS CAR HAS JUST COME IN PART EXCHANGE AND PRICED TO SELL AT TRADE MONEY, IT HAS HAD OVER GBP 2000 SPENT ON IT IN THE LAST WEEK ON NEW TYRES, BRAKES AND A FULL SERVICE. THIS CAR HAS SPENT ITS WHOLE LIFE ON THE MOTORWAY HENCE THE MILEAGE, BUT DRIVES BETTER THAN A 10000 MILE CAR. IT HAS A FULL SERVICE HISTORY AND STACKS OF IT. REALLY IS HARD TO BELIEVE ITS DONE THE MILES, WHEELS CAN COME IN BLACK OR SILVER COLOUR. COMES WITH A FULL TOW BAR PACK. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS.