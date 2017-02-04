LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2008 Auto 54000 Diesel Grey

car description

2008 reg, ONLY 54,000 miles, Rare HST Model, Auto 3630cc Diesel, 5 door 4x4, Stornoway grey. Fully Loaded - Satellite Navigation (Euro), Electric Sunroof, Fridge, Bluetooth Telephone Connection, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Alloy Wheels, Harmon Kardon Radio/CD Multi-changer, Traction Control, ABS, Airbag All Round, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Central Locking and Alarm, Heated Front and Rear Leather Seats, Adjustable Memory Front Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Power Steering, Refurbished Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Steering Wheel Adjustment, Duel Climate Control, Air con Recently Re Gassed, Adaptive Xenon Cornering Headlight With Washers, Rain Sensors Wipers, Electric Windows, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Body Coloured Bumpers, Superb Example, Excellent Condition, Full Service History's. This Car Has been Maintained Regardless Of Cost And Will Be Service on Collection.;;All Methods Of Payment Including All Major Debit Cards And Credit Cards (Subject To Terms And Fees May Apply). PART EXCHANGE IS WELCOME ANY MOTOR VEHICLE, ANY AGE. ALWAYS WELCOME, ALL OUR CARS COME WITH 1 YEAR MOT ON THE DAY OF PURCHASE...TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT OR FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS OR ANY OF OUR CARS PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM WHO WILL BE HAPPY TO HELP ON 02034901020.