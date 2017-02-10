loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2010 TDV8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT Auto 40869 Diesel Black

£27,500 27500.00GBP

Vale Farm, Lydlinch Common, Nr Sturminster Newton
DT10 2JD, Dorset
United Kingdom

;5drGBP 27,495 ;;22"Khan Alloys,Limited Edition;; 2010 (10 reg), SUV ;;40,869 miles;Automatic;3630cc;Diesel;;;Upgrades - Heated Rear seats, Alpine Rear Entertainment in Both Rear Headrests with Wireless Headphones, Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Veneer - Grand Black Lacquer, iPOD Connectivity Lead, Steering Wheel - Heated Leather, USB and IPOD Connection, Auto Headlights, Side Runners, Autobiography Door entry Kick Plates, Alpine Rear Entertainment in rear Headrests, Isofix, Reverse Camera, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - 22 Inch KHAN ALLOYS, Satellite Navigation, Centre Arm Rest With Built in Cool Box, Two Tone Cream and Black Seats, TV, Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, Keyless entry, Climate Control, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Cruise Control, Paddle Shift Gear change on Steering Wheel, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Screen, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Paint Metallic, Rain Sensor, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Heated Seats Rear, Terrain Response, Rain Sensing Wipers, 6 Disc Multi CD Changer in boot. 5 seats, Metallic Black, ((GBP 195 Admin fee Which includes a 6 months National (upgradeable) Parts and Labour Warranty)), VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, CLOSED SUNDAYS

  • Ad ID
    8308
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    10/02/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    40869 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.628
  • Engine Model
    TDV8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT
