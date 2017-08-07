LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2014MY HSE 3.0 SDV6 - FULL SVR BODY KIT - 22INCH WHEELS - JUST IN 2013

car description

Stunning 2014MY Range Rover Sport HSE SDV6 finished in Corris grey with Ivory perforated leather interior. Full exterior SVR body package including front bumper, grilles, front wings, rear bumper, side mouldings and exhaust tips. SVR blue brake callipers, Genuine 22" Hawke Halcyon alloy wheels finished in black and grey. Fantastic looking Range Rover Sport, huge presence and GBP 100,000 looks. Full Land Rover service history with one recently completed.;;Great Specification – Glass opening/sliding panoramic roof, heated front and rear seats, start/stop, cruise control, privacy glass, Range Rover sound package, Full colour HDD satellite navigation, 8 Inch touch screen, Zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, say what you see voice control, premium electric wing mirrors, keyless start and go, electric memory seats, bluetooth phone and streaming, Full Land Rover service history. electric deployable tow bar. 2014 chassis year early registered 11.09.13. Similar to - OVERFINCH, AUTOBIOGRAPHY, REVERE, KAHN, LUMMA, HAWKE, SUPERCHARGED, 4.4, URBAN, Dynamic.;;++++ Full dealer facilities. **Great Low Rate Finance options with our partner MotoNovo with rates starting from 2.99%FR**. All part exchanges considered, HPI clear with certificate, All major debit and credit cards accepted. Viewing available at our indoor showroom., Please contact us with any questions. Office - 01487 830386, Mobile - 07796 446157, Website - Vogue4x4.com ++++