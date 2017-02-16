loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2016 Auto 3755 Diesel Black SDV6 HSE

Get an Insurance Quote

£59,750 59750.00GBP

1 Benett Avenue, Hove
BN3 6UR,
United Kingdom

£59,750
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO BUY A NEARLY NEW CAR WITH A MASSIVE SAVING. THIS CAR IS AS NEW AND HAS ALL THE EXTRAS, IT COMES WITH THE 7 SEAT OPTION, HEATED AND AIR-CONDITIONED SEATS, 5 YEAR SERVICE PLAN, MANUFACTURES WARRANTY UNTIL 2019, 21 INCH DIAMOND CUT WHEELS, AND ALL OFF THE USUAL HSE REFINEMENTS. THIS CAR REALLY IS SUPERB VALUE. PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO CALL IF THERE IS ANYTHING YOU MAY NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THIS OR ANY OF OUR OTHER CARS. VIEWINGS CAR BE ARRANGE AT EITHER OF OUR SUSSEX OR SURREY BRANCHES. PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, FULL DEALER FACILITIES AND FINANCE AVAILABLE.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8441
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    16/02/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    3755 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    SDV6 HSE
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on