LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2016 Auto 3755 Diesel Black SDV6 HSE

£59,750 59750.00GBP
1 Benett Avenue, Hove
BN3 6UR,
United Kingdom
A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO BUY A NEARLY NEW CAR WITH A MASSIVE SAVING. THIS CAR IS AS NEW AND HAS ALL THE EXTRAS, IT COMES WITH THE 7 SEAT OPTION, HEATED AND AIR-CONDITIONED SEATS, 5 YEAR SERVICE PLAN, MANUFACTURES WARRANTY UNTIL 2019, 21 INCH DIAMOND CUT WHEELS, AND ALL OFF THE USUAL HSE REFINEMENTS. THIS CAR REALLY IS SUPERB VALUE. PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO CALL IF THERE IS ANYTHING YOU MAY NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THIS OR ANY OF OUR OTHER CARS. VIEWINGS CAR BE ARRANGE AT EITHER OF OUR SUSSEX OR SURREY BRANCHES. PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, FULL DEALER FACILITIES AND FINANCE AVAILABLE.
