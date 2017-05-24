loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 HSE TDV6 2011

Hoddesdon £20,993 20993.00GBP

UNIT 1 , ESSEX ROAD, HODDESDON, HERTS, EN110AT
Hoddesdon, EN11 0AT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£20,993
car description

RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Delighted To Offer This High Spec Sport, It Comes In Metalic, Grey, BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, Keyless Entry/Start, Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Harman/Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, Hybrid television System, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors, Rear View Camera, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Premium Leather with Perforations, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, 20in 15 Spoke Alloy Wheel-Style 3, Heated Front Windscreen, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Powerfold Exterior Mirrors - Electric Adjustment, Heated and Power Folding, Steering Column - Electric Adjustment for Height and Reach with Entry and Exit Tilt-Away. Grey, For Full Spec Feel Free To Contact Our Sales Team. Viewing By Appointment Only, Part Exchange Welcome. Finance Available. Debit And Credit Cards Taken, WE ARE FSA APPROVED AND CAN OFFER NO DEPOSIT AND LOW RATE FINANCE, HP/PCP/LEASE PURCHASE, GBP 20,993

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10103
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/05/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    3.0 HSE TDV6
