Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 LR-V6 Supercharged Petrol - Huntsman Colours Edition

Leeds £76,999 76999.00GBP

Leeds, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£76,999
2 Zone Climate Control
Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm
Auxiliary Device Connectivity (Full Integrated Streaming)
Brake Pre-Fill
Cornering Brake Control (CBC)
Diesel Particulate Filter
Dual Stage Airbag
Eight Speed Automatic Transmission with Commandshift 2
Electrical Towing Preperation
Electronic Traction Control (ETC)
Follow-Me-Home Lighting
Front Parking Aid with Display
Head Restraints with Two-Way Adjust
Heated Off Screen Wiper Park Position
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Keyless Entry
MP3 Compatible Audio Hard Disk Server
Power Adjustable Steering Column
Range Rover Audio System (380W) with Eight Speakers
Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display
Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Trailer Stability Control
'Say What You See' Intuitive Voice Control
60:40 Folding Rear Seats
Active Speed Limiter (ASL)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Auxiliary Power Sockets
Centre Armrest with Cubby Box
Cruise Control
Digital Radio (DAB) Audio System
Dynamic Stability Control
Electric Parking Brake
Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Four Corner Air Suspension (FCAS)
Grand Black Lacquer Wood
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Windscreen
  • Ad ID
    9734
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2017
